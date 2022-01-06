Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 18 clash against the New York Jets (4-12).

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 41 points in nine of 16 games this season.

In 68.8% of New York's games this season (11/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 41.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 6.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.2 more than the 41 total in this contest.

The average total in Bills games this season is 47.8, 6.8 points more than Sunday's total of 41.

In 2021, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 3.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 9-6-1 this year.

The Bills have covered the spread once this season when favored by 16 points or more (in two chances).

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 16 opportunities (50%).

The Bills average 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 29.8 per matchup the Jets surrender.

When Buffalo puts up more than 29.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Bills average just 16.7 fewer yards per game (379.3), than the Jets allow per matchup (396.0).

Buffalo is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team piles up over 396.0 yards.

The Bills have turned the ball over eight more times (22 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Jets stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 6-10-0 this year.

New York's games this season have hit the over on 10 of 16 set point totals (62.5%).

The Jets put up just 1.4 more points per game (18.8) than the Bills surrender (17.4).

New York is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team records more than 17.4 points.

The Jets rack up 35.7 more yards per game (322.2) than the Bills give up (286.5).

New York is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall when the team totals more than 286.5 yards.

The Jets have turned the ball over 27 times, three fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (30).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Buffalo is 5-3 overall and 4-3-1 against the spread.

At home, as 16-point favorites or more, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This season, in eight home games, Buffalo has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Bills home games this season is 46.1 points, 5.1 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

New York is 1-6 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

This year, in four of seven away games New York has gone over the total.

Jets away games this season average 43.6 total points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (41).

