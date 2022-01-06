C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah has put up 493 yards (on 49 catches) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and is averaging 30.8 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.0% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Uzomah is averaging 21.6 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Browns, 5.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).
- Uzomah has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- This week Uzomah will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Browns have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chiefs, Uzomah was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 32 yards.
- In his last three games, Uzomah has racked up 86 yards on 12 catches, averaging 28.7 yards per game on 17 targets.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
Powered By Data Skrive