Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for C.J. Uzomah, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has put up 493 yards (on 49 catches) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and is averaging 30.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.0% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Uzomah is averaging 21.6 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Browns, 5.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).

Uzomah has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

This week Uzomah will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).

The Browns have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chiefs, Uzomah was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 32 yards.

In his last three games, Uzomah has racked up 86 yards on 12 catches, averaging 28.7 yards per game on 17 targets.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3% Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive