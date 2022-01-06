Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Cam Newton ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South rivals at Raymond James Stadium.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Newton has thrown for 684 yards (97.7 per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes (69-of-126), with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also rushed 47 times for 230 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.

The Panthers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Newton has attempted seven of his 126 passes in the red zone, accounting for 6.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Newton averages 186.5 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Buccaneers, 116.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Newton threw multiple TDs twice in those contests against the Buccaneers, while throwing a touchdown pass in four games.

Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The 258.0 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.

Over his last three games, Newton has collected 217 passing yards (72.3 per game) while connecting on 25 of 51 passes (49% completion percentage), with one touchdown and two interceptions.

He also has 118 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 39.3 yards per game on the ground.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive