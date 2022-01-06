Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds
Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Newton has thrown for 684 yards (97.7 per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes (69-of-126), with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also rushed 47 times for 230 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.
- The Panthers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
- Newton has attempted seven of his 126 passes in the red zone, accounting for 6.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Newton averages 186.5 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Buccaneers, 116.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Newton threw multiple TDs twice in those contests against the Buccaneers, while throwing a touchdown pass in four games.
- Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The 258.0 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.
- Over his last three games, Newton has collected 217 passing yards (72.3 per game) while connecting on 25 of 51 passes (49% completion percentage), with one touchdown and two interceptions.
- He also has 118 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 39.3 yards per game on the ground.
Newton's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
