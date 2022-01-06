Skip to main content
Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Cam Newton ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South rivals at Raymond James Stadium.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Newton has thrown for 684 yards (97.7 per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes (69-of-126), with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 47 times for 230 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Newton has attempted seven of his 126 passes in the red zone, accounting for 6.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Newton's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Newton averages 186.5 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Buccaneers, 116.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Newton threw multiple TDs twice in those contests against the Buccaneers, while throwing a touchdown pass in four games.
  • Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The 258.0 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.
  • Over his last three games, Newton has collected 217 passing yards (72.3 per game) while connecting on 25 of 51 passes (49% completion percentage), with one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • He also has 118 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 39.3 yards per game on the ground.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

