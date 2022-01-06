Skip to main content
Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

There will be player prop bet markets available for Cameron Brate ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Brate and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brate's stat line this year features 28 catches for 233 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 14.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 54 times.
  • Brate has been the target of 7.8% (54 total) of his team's 692 passing attempts this season.
  • With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Brate has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Brate's 25.2 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Panthers are 6.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In nine matchups with the Panthers, Brate has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Panthers are conceding 202.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Panthers have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jets, Brate was targeted three times and recorded two catches for five yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Brate has six catches on 11 targets for 38 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 12.7 yards per game.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cameron Brate

54

7.8%

28

233

4

20

17.2%

Chris Godwin

127

18.4%

98

1103

5

25

21.6%

Mike Evans

107

15.5%

68

946

12

17

14.7%

Rob Gronkowski

79

11.4%

48

665

6

11

9.5%

Powered By Data Skrive