Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds
Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brate's stat line this year features 28 catches for 233 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 14.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 54 times.
- Brate has been the target of 7.8% (54 total) of his team's 692 passing attempts this season.
- With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Brate has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Brate's 25.2 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Panthers are 6.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In nine matchups with the Panthers, Brate has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Panthers are conceding 202.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jets, Brate was targeted three times and recorded two catches for five yards and scored one touchdown.
- Brate has six catches on 11 targets for 38 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 12.7 yards per game.
Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cameron Brate
54
7.8%
28
233
4
20
17.2%
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
