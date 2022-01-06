There will be player prop bet markets available for Cameron Brate ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Brate and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brate's stat line this year features 28 catches for 233 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 14.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 54 times.

Brate has been the target of 7.8% (54 total) of his team's 692 passing attempts this season.

With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Brate has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brate's matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Brate's 25.2 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Panthers are 6.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In nine matchups with the Panthers, Brate has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Panthers are conceding 202.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jets, Brate was targeted three times and recorded two catches for five yards and scored one touchdown.

Brate has six catches on 11 targets for 38 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings, averaging 12.7 yards per game.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cameron Brate 54 7.8% 28 233 4 20 17.2% Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5%

Powered By Data Skrive