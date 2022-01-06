Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz leads Indianapolis with 3,378 passing yards (211.1 per game) and has a 62.6% completion percentage (305-for-487), tossing 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He has added 198 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.6% of the time while running the football 49.4% of the time.
- Wentz has attempted 63 of his 487 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the Jaguars.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Wentz averaged 233 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jaguars, 0.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- In his only game with a TD pass against the Jaguars over those contests, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.
- The 245.4 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jaguars have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Wentz put together a 148-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 59.3% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Wentz has thrown for 430 yards (143.3 per game) while completing 58.2% of his passes (39-of-67), with four touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 31 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 13 carries.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
122
24.8%
82
1018
5
15
23.8%
Zach Pascal
67
13.6%
37
377
3
12
19.0%
Jonathan Taylor
47
9.6%
37
342
2
2
3.2%
Powered By Data Skrive