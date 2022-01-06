Carson Wentz will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz leads Indianapolis with 3,378 passing yards (211.1 per game) and has a 62.6% completion percentage (305-for-487), tossing 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has added 198 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.6% of the time while running the football 49.4% of the time.

Wentz has attempted 63 of his 487 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Wentz averaged 233 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jaguars, 0.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Jaguars over those contests, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.

The 245.4 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Wentz put together a 148-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 59.3% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

In his last three games, Wentz has thrown for 430 yards (143.3 per game) while completing 58.2% of his passes (39-of-67), with four touchdowns and one interception.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 31 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 13 carries.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 122 24.8% 82 1018 5 15 23.8% Zach Pascal 67 13.6% 37 377 3 12 19.0% Jonathan Taylor 47 9.6% 37 342 2 2 3.2%

