Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Carson Wentz will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz leads Indianapolis with 3,378 passing yards (211.1 per game) and has a 62.6% completion percentage (305-for-487), tossing 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He has added 198 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.6% of the time while running the football 49.4% of the time.
  • Wentz has attempted 63 of his 487 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Wentz averaged 233 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jaguars, 0.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • In his only game with a TD pass against the Jaguars over those contests, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • The 245.4 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Jaguars have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Wentz put together a 148-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 59.3% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Wentz has thrown for 430 yards (143.3 per game) while completing 58.2% of his passes (39-of-67), with four touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 31 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 13 carries.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

122

24.8%

82

1018

5

15

23.8%

Zach Pascal

67

13.6%

37

377

3

12

19.0%

Jonathan Taylor

47

9.6%

37

342

2

2

3.2%

