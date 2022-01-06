CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb has been targeted 118 times and has 77 catches, leading the Cowboys with 1,057 yards (66.1 ypg) while hauling in six touchdowns this season.
- Lamb has been the target of 19.1% (118 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Lamb is averaging 52.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Eagles, 16.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (69.5).
- Lamb, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 229.4 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cardinals last week, Lamb was targeted four times and racked up 51 yards on three receptions.
- Lamb has reeled in 13 passes (18 targets) for 167 yards (55.7 per game) during his last three games.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
118
19.1%
77
1057
6
10
10.9%
Dalton Schultz
101
16.3%
75
787
6
12
13.0%
Amari Cooper
97
15.7%
63
786
8
16
17.4%
Cedrick Wilson
55
8.9%
40
483
4
8
8.7%
