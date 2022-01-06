Before CeeDee Lamb hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC East rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb has been targeted 118 times and has 77 catches, leading the Cowboys with 1,057 yards (66.1 ypg) while hauling in six touchdowns this season.

Lamb has been the target of 19.1% (118 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Lamb is averaging 52.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Eagles, 16.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (69.5).

Lamb, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 229.4 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals last week, Lamb was targeted four times and racked up 51 yards on three receptions.

Lamb has reeled in 13 passes (18 targets) for 167 yards (55.7 per game) during his last three games.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 118 19.1% 77 1057 6 10 10.9% Dalton Schultz 101 16.3% 75 787 6 12 13.0% Amari Cooper 97 15.7% 63 786 8 16 17.4% Cedrick Wilson 55 8.9% 40 483 4 8 8.7%

