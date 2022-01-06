Skip to main content
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Before CeeDee Lamb hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC East rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb has been targeted 118 times and has 77 catches, leading the Cowboys with 1,057 yards (66.1 ypg) while hauling in six touchdowns this season.
  • Lamb has been the target of 19.1% (118 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Lamb is averaging 52.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Eagles, 16.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (69.5).
  • Lamb, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 229.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cardinals last week, Lamb was targeted four times and racked up 51 yards on three receptions.
  • Lamb has reeled in 13 passes (18 targets) for 167 yards (55.7 per game) during his last three games.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

118

19.1%

77

1057

6

10

10.9%

Dalton Schultz

101

16.3%

75

787

6

12

13.0%

Amari Cooper

97

15.7%

63

786

8

16

17.4%

Cedrick Wilson

55

8.9%

40

483

4

8

8.7%

