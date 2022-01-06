Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Chase Claypool ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool's 98 targets have resulted in 54 catches for 823 yards (51.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Claypool has been the target of 98 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.

Claypool (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Claypool's 48.7 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Ravens are 5.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Claypool has caught a touchdown pass versus the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Claypool will face the NFL's worst pass defense (296.4 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens have allowed 30 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Claypool caught three passes for 17 yards while being targeted nine times.

Claypool has reeled in seven passes (17 targets) for 70 yards (23.3 per game) during his last three games.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4% Najee Harris 90 14.5% 70 440 3 14 15.1%

