Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Chase Claypool ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool's 98 targets have resulted in 54 catches for 823 yards (51.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • Claypool has been the target of 98 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.
  • Claypool (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Claypool's 48.7 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Ravens are 5.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Claypool has caught a touchdown pass versus the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Claypool will face the NFL's worst pass defense (296.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Ravens have allowed 30 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Claypool caught three passes for 17 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Claypool has reeled in seven passes (17 targets) for 70 yards (23.3 per game) during his last three games.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Najee Harris

90

14.5%

70

440

3

14

15.1%

