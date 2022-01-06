Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool's 98 targets have resulted in 54 catches for 823 yards (51.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Claypool has been the target of 98 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.
- Claypool (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Claypool's 48.7 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Ravens are 5.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Claypool has caught a touchdown pass versus the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Claypool will face the NFL's worst pass defense (296.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Ravens have allowed 30 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Claypool caught three passes for 17 yards while being targeted nine times.
- Claypool has reeled in seven passes (17 targets) for 70 yards (23.3 per game) during his last three games.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
Najee Harris
90
14.5%
70
440
3
14
15.1%
