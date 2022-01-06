Chase Edmonds Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds
Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- So far this year Edmonds has run for 592 yards on 116 carries (37.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He also has 311 receiving yards (19.4 per game) on 43 catches.
- He has handled 116, or 24.8%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edmonds' matchup with the Seahawks.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Edmonds has averaged 17.6 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Seahawks, 31.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In seven games against the Seahawks Edmonds has not rushed for a touchdown.
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 113.4 yards per game.
- Edmonds and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's 19th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Edmonds carried the ball 18 times for 53 yards.
- He added five receptions for 29 yards in the passing game.
- During his last three games, Edmonds has racked up 162 rushing yards (54.0 per game) on 40 attempts with one touchdown.
- He's also hauled in 13 passes for 100 yards (33.3 per game).
Edmonds' Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chase Edmonds
116
24.8%
592
2
20
21.3%
5.1
James Conner
187
40.0%
700
14
39
41.5%
3.7
Kyler Murray
83
17.7%
388
5
23
24.5%
4.7
Eno Benjamin
27
5.8%
87
1
1
1.1%
3.2
Powered By Data Skrive