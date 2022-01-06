Skip to main content
Chase Edmonds Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chase Edmonds, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Edmonds and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • So far this year Edmonds has run for 592 yards on 116 carries (37.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He also has 311 receiving yards (19.4 per game) on 43 catches.
  • He has handled 116, or 24.8%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Edmonds has averaged 17.6 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Seahawks, 31.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In seven games against the Seahawks Edmonds has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 113.4 yards per game.
  • Edmonds and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's 19th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Edmonds carried the ball 18 times for 53 yards.
  • He added five receptions for 29 yards in the passing game.
  • During his last three games, Edmonds has racked up 162 rushing yards (54.0 per game) on 40 attempts with one touchdown.
  • He's also hauled in 13 passes for 100 yards (33.3 per game).

Edmonds' Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chase Edmonds

116

24.8%

592

2

20

21.3%

5.1

James Conner

187

40.0%

700

14

39

41.5%

3.7

Kyler Murray

83

17.7%

388

5

23

24.5%

4.7

Eno Benjamin

27

5.8%

87

1

1

1.1%

3.2

