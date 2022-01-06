Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chase Edmonds, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Edmonds and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Edmonds has run for 592 yards on 116 carries (37.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He also has 311 receiving yards (19.4 per game) on 43 catches.

He has handled 116, or 24.8%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.

The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Edmonds has averaged 17.6 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Seahawks, 31.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In seven games against the Seahawks Edmonds has not rushed for a touchdown.

The Seahawks have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 113.4 yards per game.

Edmonds and the Cardinals will face off against the NFL's 19th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Edmonds carried the ball 18 times for 53 yards.

He added five receptions for 29 yards in the passing game.

During his last three games, Edmonds has racked up 162 rushing yards (54.0 per game) on 40 attempts with one touchdown.

He's also hauled in 13 passes for 100 yards (33.3 per game).

Edmonds' Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chase Edmonds 116 24.8% 592 2 20 21.3% 5.1 James Conner 187 40.0% 700 14 39 41.5% 3.7 Kyler Murray 83 17.7% 388 5 23 24.5% 4.7 Eno Benjamin 27 5.8% 87 1 1 1.1% 3.2

Powered By Data Skrive