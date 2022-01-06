Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk's 939 receiving yards (58.7 per game) lead the Cardinals. He has 75 catches on 100 targets with five touchdowns.
- Kirk has been the target of 18.1% (100 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have thrown the football in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In his six matchups against the Seahawks, Kirk's 29.5 receiving yards average is 33.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- Kirk has caught a touchdown pass against the Seahawks once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Kirk will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (282.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Seahawks have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Kirk grabbed six passes for 79 yards while being targeted nine times.
- Over his last three outings, Kirk has 221 receiving yards on 22 receptions (30 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 73.7 yards per game.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
11.6%
42
572
8
14
18.4%
