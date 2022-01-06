There will be player prop bet markets available for Christian Kirk before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk's 939 receiving yards (58.7 per game) lead the Cardinals. He has 75 catches on 100 targets with five touchdowns.

Kirk has been the target of 18.1% (100 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have thrown the football in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Seattle

In his six matchups against the Seahawks, Kirk's 29.5 receiving yards average is 33.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

Kirk has caught a touchdown pass against the Seahawks once, and had multiple TDs in that game.

This week Kirk will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (282.9 yards allowed per game).

The Seahawks have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Kirk grabbed six passes for 79 yards while being targeted nine times.

Over his last three outings, Kirk has 221 receiving yards on 22 receptions (30 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 73.7 yards per game.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

