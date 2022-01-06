Skip to main content
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

There will be player prop bet markets available for Christian Kirk before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kirk's 939 receiving yards (58.7 per game) lead the Cardinals. He has 75 catches on 100 targets with five touchdowns.
  • Kirk has been the target of 18.1% (100 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have thrown the football in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In his six matchups against the Seahawks, Kirk's 29.5 receiving yards average is 33.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
  • Kirk has caught a touchdown pass against the Seahawks once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Kirk will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (282.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Seahawks have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Kirk grabbed six passes for 79 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Over his last three outings, Kirk has 221 receiving yards on 22 receptions (30 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 73.7 yards per game.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

11.6%

42

572

8

14

18.4%

