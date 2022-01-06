Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hubbard has run for a team-leading 564 yards on 163 attempts (35.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 23 passes for 166 yards (10.4 per game).
- He has handled 163, or 38.0%, of his team's 429 rushing attempts this season.
- The Panthers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In his single career matchups, Hubbard had nine rushing yards versus the Buccaneers, 35.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers give up 91.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Buccaneers are ranked fifth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (11).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Saints, Hubbard ran for 55 yards on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown.
- Hubbard also tacked on 13 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three games, Hubbard has rushed for 104 yards on 31 carries (34.7 ypg), with one touchdown.
Hubbard's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard
163
38.0%
564
5
24
36.9%
3.5
Christian McCaffrey
99
23.1%
442
1
16
24.6%
4.5
Cam Newton
47
11.0%
230
5
8
12.3%
4.9
Sam Darnold
40
9.3%
203
5
8
12.3%
5.1
Powered By Data Skrive