Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Chuba Hubbard and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hubbard has run for a team-leading 564 yards on 163 attempts (35.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 23 passes for 166 yards (10.4 per game).
  • He has handled 163, or 38.0%, of his team's 429 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Panthers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In his single career matchups, Hubbard had nine rushing yards versus the Buccaneers, 35.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers give up 91.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Buccaneers are ranked fifth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (11).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Saints, Hubbard ran for 55 yards on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • Hubbard also tacked on 13 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Hubbard has rushed for 104 yards on 31 carries (34.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

163

38.0%

564

5

24

36.9%

3.5

Christian McCaffrey

99

23.1%

442

1

16

24.6%

4.5

Cam Newton

47

11.0%

230

5

8

12.3%

4.9

Sam Darnold

40

9.3%

203

5

8

12.3%

5.1

