Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) will aim to prolong their three-game winning run against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) in Week 18.

Odds for Browns vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 37.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.

In 81.2% of Cincinnati's games this season (13/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 37.5.

Sunday's total is 10.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.3 points per game average.

The 44.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.9 more than the 37.5 total in this contest.

The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 45.9 points per game in 2021, 8.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 37.5-point over/under for this game is 9.1 points below the 46.6 points per game average total in Bengals games this season.

Browns stats and trends

Against the spread, Cleveland is 7-9-0 this year.

The Browns have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

This year, the Browns rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Bengals surrender (22.2).

Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.

The Browns collect 338.4 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 349.3 the Bengals give up per matchup.

In games that Cleveland picks up more than 349.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 9-7-0 this year.

This year, the Bengals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).

This season the Bengals put up 5.6 more points per game (27.8) than the Browns give up (22.2).

When Cincinnati records more than 22.2 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Bengals collect 372.7 yards per game, 53.1 more yards than the 319.6 the Browns allow.

Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team amasses over 319.6 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over two more times (21 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Home and road insights

Cleveland is 5-3 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.

The Browns have one win ATS (1-2) as 6-point favorites or greater at home.

Cleveland has gone over the total in three of eight games at home this season.

The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.1 points, 6.6 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

On the road, Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread, and 5-2 overall.

On the road, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point underdogs or more.

Cincinnati has hit the over twice in seven road games this year.

This season, Bengals away games average 45.4 points, 7.9 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).

