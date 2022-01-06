Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Edwards-Helaire has 517 rushing yards (32.3 per game) on 119 carries with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (8.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 119 of his team's 402 carries this season (29.6%).

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards-Helaire's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

In his three career matchups against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire averaged 33.3 rushing yards per game, 7.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Edwards-Helaire has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Broncos, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Broncos give up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

The Broncos have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.

Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has piled up 18 carries for 59 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 29.6% 517 4 12 16.7% 4.3 Darrel Williams 137 34.1% 541 6 28 38.9% 3.9 Patrick Mahomes II 57 14.2% 327 2 13 18.1% 5.7 Derrick Gore 44 10.9% 226 2 8 11.1% 5.1

Powered By Data Skrive