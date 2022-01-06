Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Edwards-Helaire has 517 rushing yards (32.3 per game) on 119 carries with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (8.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 119 of his team's 402 carries this season (29.6%).
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his three career matchups against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire averaged 33.3 rushing yards per game, 7.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Edwards-Helaire has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Broncos, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Broncos give up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
- The Broncos have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
- Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has piled up 18 carries for 59 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
29.6%
517
4
12
16.7%
4.3
Darrel Williams
137
34.1%
541
6
28
38.9%
3.9
Patrick Mahomes II
57
14.2%
327
2
13
18.1%
5.7
Derrick Gore
44
10.9%
226
2
8
11.1%
5.1
