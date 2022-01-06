Cole Kmet Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cole Kmet Prop Bet Odds
Cole Kmet Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kmet has 56 receptions (88 targets) for 564 yards, averaging 35.3 yards per game.
- Kmet has been the target of 17.8% (88 total) of his team's 494 passing attempts this season.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Kmet has been on the receiving end of 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have thrown the football in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kmet's matchup with the Vikings.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his three matchups against the Vikings, Kmet's 30 receiving yards average is 5.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
- In three matchups versus the Vikings, Kmet has not had a TD catch.
- The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 272.1 yards per game through the air.
- With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Giants, Kmet was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 25 yards.
- Kmet has tacked on 145 yards on 13 grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 19 times and put up 48.3 receiving yards per game.
Kmet's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cole Kmet
88
17.8%
56
564
0
12
20.7%
Darnell Mooney
124
25.1%
69
929
4
10
17.2%
Allen Robinson II
62
12.6%
36
388
1
4
6.9%
Marquise Goodwin
37
7.5%
18
300
1
3
5.2%
Powered By Data Skrive