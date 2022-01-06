Before placing any bets on Cole Kmet's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kmet's Chicago Bears (6-10) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cole Kmet Prop Bet Odds

Cole Kmet Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kmet has 56 receptions (88 targets) for 564 yards, averaging 35.3 yards per game.

Kmet has been the target of 17.8% (88 total) of his team's 494 passing attempts this season.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Kmet has been on the receiving end of 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have thrown the football in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kmet's matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his three matchups against the Vikings, Kmet's 30 receiving yards average is 5.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).

In three matchups versus the Vikings, Kmet has not had a TD catch.

The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 272.1 yards per game through the air.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Giants, Kmet was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 25 yards.

Kmet has tacked on 145 yards on 13 grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 19 times and put up 48.3 receiving yards per game.

Kmet's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cole Kmet 88 17.8% 56 564 0 12 20.7% Darnell Mooney 124 25.1% 69 929 4 10 17.2% Allen Robinson II 62 12.6% 36 388 1 4 6.9% Marquise Goodwin 37 7.5% 18 300 1 3 5.2%

Powered By Data Skrive