Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's 1,829 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Rams. He's been targeted 184 times and has registered 138 receptions and 15 touchdowns (114.3 yards per game).
- Kupp has been the target of 32.0% (184 total) of his team's 575 passing attempts this season.
- Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 35 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the ball 40.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Kupp's 29.9 receiving yards per game in his eight matchups against the 49ers are 79.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kupp has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 49ers have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 227.3 yards per game through the air.
- With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens last week, Kupp was targeted seven times and racked up 95 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Kupp has accumulated 25 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 33 times and averages 113.3 receiving yards.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
184
32.0%
138
1829
15
35
32.7%
Van Jefferson
86
15.0%
48
771
6
15
14.0%
Robert Woods
69
12.0%
45
556
4
16
15.0%
Odell Beckham Jr.
77
-
42
519
5
12
-
