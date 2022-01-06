Cooper Kupp has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) take on the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's 1,829 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Rams. He's been targeted 184 times and has registered 138 receptions and 15 touchdowns (114.3 yards per game).

Kupp has been the target of 32.0% (184 total) of his team's 575 passing attempts this season.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 35 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the ball 40.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Kupp's 29.9 receiving yards per game in his eight matchups against the 49ers are 79.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 49ers have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 227.3 yards per game through the air.

With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Kupp was targeted seven times and racked up 95 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Kupp has accumulated 25 catches for 340 yards and three touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 33 times and averages 113.3 receiving yards.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 184 32.0% 138 1829 15 35 32.7% Van Jefferson 86 15.0% 48 771 6 15 14.0% Robert Woods 69 12.0% 45 556 4 16 15.0% Odell Beckham Jr. 77 - 42 519 5 12 -

