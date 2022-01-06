Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson has carried the ball 149 times for a team-high 607 yards (37.9 per game), with six touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 51 catches for 547 yards (34.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He has received 149 of his team's 381 carries this season (39.1%).
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.6% of the time while running the football 41.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Over his four career matchups against the Saints, Patterson averaged 4.5 rushing yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Saints.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The Saints give up 95.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
- The Saints have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bills, Patterson picked up 28 yards on nine carries.
- He added 24 yards on two receptions.
- Patterson has 60 rushing yards on 27 attempts (20.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
149
39.1%
607
6
31
48.4%
4.1
Mike Davis
132
34.6%
473
3
18
28.1%
3.6
Qadree Ollison
20
5.2%
86
0
2
3.1%
4.3
Matt Ryan
39
10.2%
80
1
11
17.2%
2.1
