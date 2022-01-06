Before Cordarrelle Patterson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC South foes play in Week 18 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) meet the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has carried the ball 149 times for a team-high 607 yards (37.9 per game), with six touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 51 catches for 547 yards (34.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

He has received 149 of his team's 381 carries this season (39.1%).

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.6% of the time while running the football 41.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Over his four career matchups against the Saints, Patterson averaged 4.5 rushing yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Saints.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints give up 95.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.

The Saints have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bills, Patterson picked up 28 yards on nine carries.

He added 24 yards on two receptions.

Patterson has 60 rushing yards on 27 attempts (20.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 149 39.1% 607 6 31 48.4% 4.1 Mike Davis 132 34.6% 473 3 18 28.1% 3.6 Qadree Ollison 20 5.2% 86 0 2 3.1% 4.3 Matt Ryan 39 10.2% 80 1 11 17.2% 2.1

