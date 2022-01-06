Skip to main content
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Before Cordarrelle Patterson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC South foes play in Week 18 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) meet the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has carried the ball 149 times for a team-high 607 yards (37.9 per game), with six touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 51 catches for 547 yards (34.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has received 149 of his team's 381 carries this season (39.1%).
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.6% of the time while running the football 41.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Over his four career matchups against the Saints, Patterson averaged 4.5 rushing yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Saints.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints give up 95.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Saints have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bills, Patterson picked up 28 yards on nine carries.
  • He added 24 yards on two receptions.
  • Patterson has 60 rushing yards on 27 attempts (20.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

149

39.1%

607

6

31

48.4%

4.1

Mike Davis

132

34.6%

473

3

18

28.1%

3.6

Qadree Ollison

20

5.2%

86

0

2

3.1%

4.3

Matt Ryan

39

10.2%

80

1

11

17.2%

2.1

