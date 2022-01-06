Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Sutton has 57 catches (on 95 targets) and leads the Broncos with 763 receiving yards (47.7 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Sutton has been the target of 95 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
- Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Sutton is averaging 62 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chiefs, 17.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (44.5).
- Sutton has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs.
- The 269.0 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Sutton was targeted five times, picking up 60 yards on three receptions (averaging 20 yards per catch).
- Over his last three outings, Sutton has put up 35.0 yards per game, hauling in nine passes on 17 targets.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
95
18.4%
57
763
2
10
16.4%
Noah Fant
88
17.1%
67
654
4
11
18.0%
Tim Patrick
75
14.5%
47
639
5
10
16.4%
Jerry Jeudy
51
9.9%
36
437
0
3
4.9%
Powered By Data Skrive