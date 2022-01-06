There will be player props available for Courtland Sutton ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sutton has 57 catches (on 95 targets) and leads the Broncos with 763 receiving yards (47.7 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

Sutton has been the target of 95 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.

Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Sutton is averaging 62 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chiefs, 17.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (44.5).

Sutton has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs.

The 269.0 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Sutton was targeted five times, picking up 60 yards on three receptions (averaging 20 yards per catch).

Over his last three outings, Sutton has put up 35.0 yards per game, hauling in nine passes on 17 targets.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 95 18.4% 57 763 2 10 16.4% Noah Fant 88 17.1% 67 654 4 11 18.0% Tim Patrick 75 14.5% 47 639 5 10 16.4% Jerry Jeudy 51 9.9% 36 437 0 3 4.9%

