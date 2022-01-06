Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

There will be player props available for Courtland Sutton ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Sutton has 57 catches (on 95 targets) and leads the Broncos with 763 receiving yards (47.7 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
  • Sutton has been the target of 95 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
  • Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Sutton is averaging 62 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chiefs, 17.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (44.5).
  • Sutton has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs.
  • The 269.0 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chargers, Sutton was targeted five times, picking up 60 yards on three receptions (averaging 20 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three outings, Sutton has put up 35.0 yards per game, hauling in nine passes on 17 targets.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

95

18.4%

57

763

2

10

16.4%

Noah Fant

88

17.1%

67

654

4

11

18.0%

Tim Patrick

75

14.5%

47

639

5

10

16.4%

Jerry Jeudy

51

9.9%

36

437

0

3

4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive