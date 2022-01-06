D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Swift has taken 144 carries for a team-leading 587 rushing yards (36.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 58 passes for 436 yards (27.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 144 of his team's 401 carries this season (35.9%).
- The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Swift's 24.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Packers are 18.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Swift, in three matchups versus the Packers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Packers give up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Packers have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Swift put together a 32-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball four times (averaging eight yards per attempt).
- Over his last three outings, Swift has racked up four carries for 32 yards (10.7 per game).
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
144
35.9%
587
4
18
36.0%
4.1
Jamaal Williams
140
34.9%
558
3
22
44.0%
4.0
Craig Reynolds
52
13.0%
228
0
3
6.0%
4.4
Godwin Igwebuike
18
4.5%
118
1
1
2.0%
6.6
