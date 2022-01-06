Skip to main content
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

D'Andre Swift has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Swift and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) square off against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Swift has taken 144 carries for a team-leading 587 rushing yards (36.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 58 passes for 436 yards (27.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 144 of his team's 401 carries this season (35.9%).
  • The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Swift's 24.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Packers are 18.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Swift, in three matchups versus the Packers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Packers give up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Packers have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Swift put together a 32-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball four times (averaging eight yards per attempt).
  • Over his last three outings, Swift has racked up four carries for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

144

35.9%

587

4

18

36.0%

4.1

Jamaal Williams

140

34.9%

558

3

22

44.0%

4.0

Craig Reynolds

52

13.0%

228

0

3

6.0%

4.4

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.5%

118

1

1

2.0%

6.6

