D'Andre Swift has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Swift and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) square off against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift has taken 144 carries for a team-leading 587 rushing yards (36.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He's also caught 58 passes for 436 yards (27.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 144 of his team's 401 carries this season (35.9%).

The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Swift's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Swift's 24.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Packers are 18.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Swift, in three matchups versus the Packers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Packers give up 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Packers have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Swift put together a 32-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball four times (averaging eight yards per attempt).

Over his last three outings, Swift has racked up four carries for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 144 35.9% 587 4 18 36.0% 4.1 Jamaal Williams 140 34.9% 558 3 22 44.0% 4.0 Craig Reynolds 52 13.0% 228 0 3 6.0% 4.4 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.5% 118 1 1 2.0% 6.6

Powered By Data Skrive