Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D.J. Moore and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore's 1,070 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Panthers. He's been targeted 153 times and has registered 86 catches and four touchdowns (66.9 yards per game).

Moore has been the target of 153 of his team's 556 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Moore is averaging 70.4 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Buccaneers, 5.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).

In seven matchups, Moore has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Buccaneers.

The 258.0 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Moore put together a 29-yard performance against the Saints last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.

Moore's 14 catches have led to 132 yards (44.0 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 31 times.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.1% 18 250 1 2 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive