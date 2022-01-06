D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore's 1,070 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Panthers. He's been targeted 153 times and has registered 86 catches and four touchdowns (66.9 yards per game).
- Moore has been the target of 153 of his team's 556 passing attempts this season, or 27.5% of the target share.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Moore is averaging 70.4 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Buccaneers, 5.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).
- In seven matchups, Moore has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Buccaneers.
- The 258.0 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Buccaneers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Moore put together a 29-yard performance against the Saints last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.
- Moore's 14 catches have led to 132 yards (44.0 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 31 times.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.1%
18
250
1
2
4.2%
