D'Onta Foreman has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Foreman's Tennessee Titans (11-5) hit the field against the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Foreman has racked up 497 rushing yards (62.1 per game) on 112 carries with three touchdowns.

He also averages 13.5 receiving yards per game, catching eight passes for 108 yards.

His team has run the ball 519 times this season, and he's handled 112 of those attempts (21.6%).

The Titans have thrown the ball in 49.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Houston

In his two career matchups against the Texans, Foreman averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game, 52.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games against the Texans Foreman has not rushed for a touchdown.

Foreman will go up against a Texans squad that allows 143.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.

The Texans have conceded 25 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Dolphins, Foreman racked up 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Foreman has 257 rushing yards (85.7 per game) on 57 carries with two touchdowns.

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Onta Foreman 112 21.6% 497 3 19 24.4% 4.4 Derrick Henry 219 42.2% 937 10 32 41.0% 4.3 Dontrell Hilliard 47 9.1% 293 2 3 3.8% 6.2 Ryan Tannehill 53 10.2% 272 7 14 17.9% 5.1

