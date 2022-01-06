D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds
D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Foreman has racked up 497 rushing yards (62.1 per game) on 112 carries with three touchdowns.
- He also averages 13.5 receiving yards per game, catching eight passes for 108 yards.
- His team has run the ball 519 times this season, and he's handled 112 of those attempts (21.6%).
- The Titans have thrown the ball in 49.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Foreman's matchup with the Texans.
Matchup vs. Houston
- In his two career matchups against the Texans, Foreman averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game, 52.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two games against the Texans Foreman has not rushed for a touchdown.
- Foreman will go up against a Texans squad that allows 143.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.
- The Texans have conceded 25 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Dolphins, Foreman racked up 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Foreman has 257 rushing yards (85.7 per game) on 57 carries with two touchdowns.
Foreman's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Onta Foreman
112
21.6%
497
3
19
24.4%
4.4
Derrick Henry
219
42.2%
937
10
32
41.0%
4.3
Dontrell Hilliard
47
9.1%
293
2
3
3.8%
6.2
Ryan Tannehill
53
10.2%
272
7
14
17.9%
5.1
Powered By Data Skrive