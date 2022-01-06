Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

D'Onta Foreman has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Foreman's Tennessee Titans (11-5) hit the field against the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Foreman has racked up 497 rushing yards (62.1 per game) on 112 carries with three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 13.5 receiving yards per game, catching eight passes for 108 yards.
  • His team has run the ball 519 times this season, and he's handled 112 of those attempts (21.6%).
  • The Titans have thrown the ball in 49.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Foreman's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • In his two career matchups against the Texans, Foreman averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game, 52.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games against the Texans Foreman has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Foreman will go up against a Texans squad that allows 143.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • The Texans have conceded 25 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Dolphins, Foreman racked up 132 yards on 26 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Foreman has 257 rushing yards (85.7 per game) on 57 carries with two touchdowns.

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Onta Foreman

112

21.6%

497

3

19

24.4%

4.4

Derrick Henry

219

42.2%

937

10

32

41.0%

4.3

Dontrell Hilliard

47

9.1%

293

2

3

3.8%

6.2

Ryan Tannehill

53

10.2%

272

7

14

17.9%

5.1

Powered By Data Skrive