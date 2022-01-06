Skip to main content
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Dak Prescott, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) play the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott leads Dallas with 4,154 passing yards (259.6 per game) and has a 68.4% completion percentage (389-for-569), tossing 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 48 times for 146 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the football in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Prescott has attempted 88 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Prescott averages 235 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Eagles, 38.5 fewer yards his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Prescott threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those contests against the Eagles.
  • The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cardinals, Prescott went 24-for-38 (63.2 percent) for 226 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Prescott added 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per attempt.
  • Prescott has 773 passing yards (257.7 ypg), completing 70.2% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has added 40 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

118

19.1%

77

1057

6

10

10.9%

Dalton Schultz

101

16.3%

75

787

6

12

13.0%

Amari Cooper

97

15.7%

63

786

8

16

17.4%

