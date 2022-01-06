Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Dak Prescott, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) play the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott leads Dallas with 4,154 passing yards (259.6 per game) and has a 68.4% completion percentage (389-for-569), tossing 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also rushed 48 times for 146 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Prescott has attempted 88 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Prescott averages 235 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Eagles, 38.5 fewer yards his over/under in Saturday's game.

Prescott threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those contests against the Eagles.

The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cardinals, Prescott went 24-for-38 (63.2 percent) for 226 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

Prescott added 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per attempt.

Prescott has 773 passing yards (257.7 ypg), completing 70.2% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He has added 40 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 118 19.1% 77 1057 6 10 10.9% Dalton Schultz 101 16.3% 75 787 6 12 13.0% Amari Cooper 97 15.7% 63 786 8 16 17.4%

Powered By Data Skrive