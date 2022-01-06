Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott leads Dallas with 4,154 passing yards (259.6 per game) and has a 68.4% completion percentage (389-for-569), tossing 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 48 times for 146 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.
- The Cowboys have thrown the football in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
- Prescott has attempted 88 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Prescott averages 235 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Eagles, 38.5 fewer yards his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Prescott threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those contests against the Eagles.
- The 229.4 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Cardinals, Prescott went 24-for-38 (63.2 percent) for 226 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
- Prescott added 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per attempt.
- Prescott has 773 passing yards (257.7 ypg), completing 70.2% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He has added 40 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
118
19.1%
77
1057
6
10
10.9%
Dalton Schultz
101
16.3%
75
787
6
12
13.0%
Amari Cooper
97
15.7%
63
786
8
16
17.4%
