Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) will attempt to keep their four-game winning run going in a Week 18 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (11-5).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in 12 of 16 games this season.

In 68.8% of Philadelphia's games this season (11/16), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 42.5.

The two teams combine to average 56 points per game, 13.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 41.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2021, 8.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 42.5-point total for this game is 4.4 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Against the spread, Dallas is 12-4-0 this year.

This season, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

The Cowboys score 29.9 points per game, 9.0 more than the Eagles give up per outing (20.9).

When Dallas puts up more than 20.9 points, it is 10-2 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Cowboys average 402.8 yards per game, 83.1 more yards than the 319.7 the Eagles give up per contest.

In games that Dallas amasses over 319.7 yards, the team is 12-1 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).

Eagles stats and trends

In Philadelphia's 16 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in two chances).

Philadelphia has gone over the point total in 56.2% of its opportunities this season (nine times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year the Eagles rack up 5.3 more points per game (26.1) than the Cowboys allow (20.8).

When Philadelphia records more than 20.8 points, it is 9-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

The Eagles rack up 362.8 yards per game, just 9.5 more than the 353.3 the Cowboys allow.

Philadelphia is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team piles up over 353.3 yards.

The Eagles have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 33 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home this season.

The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 7-point underdogs or more at home.

In seven home games this season, Philadelphia has gone over the total five times.

This season, Eagles home games average 46.9 points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Dallas is 6-2 overall, and 7-1 against the spread, on the road.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 7-point favorites or more.

Dallas has hit the over twice in eight road games this year.

The average point total in Cowboys away games this season is 50.1 points, 7.6 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

