Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook's team-high 1,080 rushing yards (67.5 per game) have come on 235 carries, with six touchdowns.
- He's also caught 33 passes for 221 yards (13.8 per game).
- He has received 235 of his team's 427 carries this season (55.0%).
- The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Bears.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Over his seven career matchups against the Bears, Cook averaged 57.6 rushing yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cook, in seven matchups versus the Bears, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
- The Bears have the NFL's 24th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 126.4 yards per game.
- Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Packers, Cook ran for 13 yards on nine carries.
- Cook has 102 rushing yards on 37 attempts (34.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
235
55.0%
1,080
6
45
54.2%
4.6
Alexander Mattison
129
30.2%
473
3
28
33.7%
3.7
Kirk Cousins
28
6.6%
116
1
4
4.8%
4.1
Wayne Gallman
28
6.6%
104
0
1
1.2%
3.7
Powered By Data Skrive