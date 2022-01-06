There will be player props available for Dalvin Cook ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook's team-high 1,080 rushing yards (67.5 per game) have come on 235 carries, with six touchdowns.

He's also caught 33 passes for 221 yards (13.8 per game).

He has received 235 of his team's 427 carries this season (55.0%).

The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Over his seven career matchups against the Bears, Cook averaged 57.6 rushing yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook, in seven matchups versus the Bears, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.

The Bears have the NFL's 24th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 126.4 yards per game.

Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Packers, Cook ran for 13 yards on nine carries.

Cook has 102 rushing yards on 37 attempts (34.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 235 55.0% 1,080 6 45 54.2% 4.6 Alexander Mattison 129 30.2% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Kirk Cousins 28 6.6% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.6% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

