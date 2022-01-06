Skip to main content
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

There will be player props available for Dalvin Cook ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook's team-high 1,080 rushing yards (67.5 per game) have come on 235 carries, with six touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 33 passes for 221 yards (13.8 per game).
  • He has received 235 of his team's 427 carries this season (55.0%).
  • The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Over his seven career matchups against the Bears, Cook averaged 57.6 rushing yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook, in seven matchups versus the Bears, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
  • The Bears have the NFL's 24th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 126.4 yards per game.
  • Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Packers, Cook ran for 13 yards on nine carries.
  • Cook has 102 rushing yards on 37 attempts (34.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

235

55.0%

1,080

6

45

54.2%

4.6

Alexander Mattison

129

30.2%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Kirk Cousins

28

6.6%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.6%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

Powered By Data Skrive