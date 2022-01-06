Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has racked up a team-high 892 rushing yards (55.8 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.
- He also has 14 receptions for 96 yards (6.0 per game).
- He has handled 191, or 41.3%, of his team's 462 rushing attempts this season.
- The Patriots, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the ball 47.8% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Dolphins.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Against the Dolphins, Harris' 25 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 34.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris, in four matchups versus the Dolphins, has not run for a TD.
- Harris will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 108.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
- The Dolphins have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Jaguars, Harris carried the ball nine times for 35 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- He chipped in with one reception for 12 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Harris has run for 138 yards on 27 carries (46.0 ypg), with five touchdowns.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
191
41.3%
892
14
40
45.5%
4.7
Rhamondre Stevenson
129
27.9%
572
5
23
26.1%
4.4
Brandon Bolden
37
8.0%
180
0
7
8.0%
4.9
Mac Jones
41
8.9%
125
0
7
8.0%
3.0
Powered By Data Skrive