Damien Harris will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Harris' New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East rivals at Hard Rock Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has racked up a team-high 892 rushing yards (55.8 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.

He also has 14 receptions for 96 yards (6.0 per game).

He has handled 191, or 41.3%, of his team's 462 rushing attempts this season.

The Patriots, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the ball 47.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Harris' 25 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 34.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris, in four matchups versus the Dolphins, has not run for a TD.

Harris will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 108.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.

The Dolphins have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Jaguars, Harris carried the ball nine times for 35 yards and scored two touchdowns.

He chipped in with one reception for 12 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Harris has run for 138 yards on 27 carries (46.0 ypg), with five touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 191 41.3% 892 14 40 45.5% 4.7 Rhamondre Stevenson 129 27.9% 572 5 23 26.1% 4.4 Brandon Bolden 37 8.0% 180 0 7 8.0% 4.9 Mac Jones 41 8.9% 125 0 7 8.0% 3.0

Powered By Data Skrive