Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

Damien Harris will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Harris' New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East rivals at Hard Rock Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has racked up a team-high 892 rushing yards (55.8 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.
  • He also has 14 receptions for 96 yards (6.0 per game).
  • He has handled 191, or 41.3%, of his team's 462 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Patriots, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the ball 47.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Against the Dolphins, Harris' 25 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 34.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris, in four matchups versus the Dolphins, has not run for a TD.
  • Harris will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 108.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Dolphins have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Jaguars, Harris carried the ball nine times for 35 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • He chipped in with one reception for 12 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Harris has run for 138 yards on 27 carries (46.0 ypg), with five touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

191

41.3%

892

14

40

45.5%

4.7

Rhamondre Stevenson

129

27.9%

572

5

23

26.1%

4.4

Brandon Bolden

37

8.0%

180

0

7

8.0%

4.9

Mac Jones

41

8.9%

125

0

7

8.0%

3.0

Powered By Data Skrive