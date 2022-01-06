Dare Ogunbowale has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Ogunbowale and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ogunbowale has 107 rushing yards (6.7 ypg) on 32 carries, with one touchdown.

He's also tacked on 10 catches for 89 yards (5.6 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 32, or 8.9%, of his team's 361 rushing attempts this season.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Ogunbowale has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Colts, 31.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four games against the Colts Ogunbowale has not rushed for a touchdown.

The Colts give up 109.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.

The Colts have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Ogunbowale rushed nine times for 36 yards (four yards per attempt).

He also hauled in two passes for 32 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Over his last three games, Ogunbowale has piled up 27 carries for 94 yards (31.3 per game) and one touchdown.

He also has 52 receiving yards (17.3 ypg) on five catches, with one TD.

Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dare Ogunbowale 32 8.9% 107 1 4 7.7% 3.3 James Robinson 164 45.4% 767 8 24 46.2% 4.7 Trevor Lawrence 63 17.5% 317 2 12 23.1% 5.0 Carlos Hyde 72 19.9% 253 1 10 19.2% 3.5

