Dare Ogunbowale Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Dare Ogunbowale has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Ogunbowale and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ogunbowale has 107 rushing yards (6.7 ypg) on 32 carries, with one touchdown.
  • He's also tacked on 10 catches for 89 yards (5.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 32, or 8.9%, of his team's 361 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Ogunbowale has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Colts, 31.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four games against the Colts Ogunbowale has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • The Colts give up 109.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Colts have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Ogunbowale rushed nine times for 36 yards (four yards per attempt).
  • He also hauled in two passes for 32 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • Over his last three games, Ogunbowale has piled up 27 carries for 94 yards (31.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He also has 52 receiving yards (17.3 ypg) on five catches, with one TD.

Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dare Ogunbowale

32

8.9%

107

1

4

7.7%

3.3

James Robinson

164

45.4%

767

8

24

46.2%

4.7

Trevor Lawrence

63

17.5%

317

2

12

23.1%

5.0

Carlos Hyde

72

19.9%

253

1

10

19.2%

3.5

