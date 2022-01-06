Dare Ogunbowale Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds
Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ogunbowale has 107 rushing yards (6.7 ypg) on 32 carries, with one touchdown.
- He's also tacked on 10 catches for 89 yards (5.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 32, or 8.9%, of his team's 361 rushing attempts this season.
- The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Ogunbowale has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Colts, 31.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In four games against the Colts Ogunbowale has not rushed for a touchdown.
- The Colts give up 109.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
- The Colts have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Ogunbowale rushed nine times for 36 yards (four yards per attempt).
- He also hauled in two passes for 32 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- Over his last three games, Ogunbowale has piled up 27 carries for 94 yards (31.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- He also has 52 receiving yards (17.3 ypg) on five catches, with one TD.
Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dare Ogunbowale
32
8.9%
107
1
4
7.7%
3.3
James Robinson
164
45.4%
767
8
24
46.2%
4.7
Trevor Lawrence
63
17.5%
317
2
12
23.1%
5.0
Carlos Hyde
72
19.9%
253
1
10
19.2%
3.5
