Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

Darnell Mooney has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Mooney and the Chicago Bears (6-10) play the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney has 69 catches (124 targets) and a team-high 929 receiving yards (58.1 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
  • Mooney has been the target of 25.1% (124 total) of his team's 494 passing attempts this season.
  • Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.3% of the time while running the football 47.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Against the Vikings, Mooney has averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 17.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Mooney has caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 272.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Vikings' defense is 24th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Mooney put together a 69-yard performance against the Giants last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Mooney has 17 catches (on 29 targets) for 189 yards and one touchdown, averaging 63.0 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

124

25.1%

69

929

4

10

17.2%

Cole Kmet

88

17.8%

56

564

0

12

20.7%

Allen Robinson II

62

12.6%

36

388

1

4

6.9%

Marquise Goodwin

37

7.5%

18

300

1

3

5.2%

Powered By Data Skrive