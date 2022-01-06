Darnell Mooney has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Mooney and the Chicago Bears (6-10) play the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney has 69 catches (124 targets) and a team-high 929 receiving yards (58.1 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

Mooney has been the target of 25.1% (124 total) of his team's 494 passing attempts this season.

Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.3% of the time while running the football 47.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Against the Vikings, Mooney has averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 17.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Mooney has caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 272.1 yards per game through the air.

The Vikings' defense is 24th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Mooney put together a 69-yard performance against the Giants last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Mooney has 17 catches (on 29 targets) for 189 yards and one touchdown, averaging 63.0 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 124 25.1% 69 929 4 10 17.2% Cole Kmet 88 17.8% 56 564 0 12 20.7% Allen Robinson II 62 12.6% 36 388 1 4 6.9% Marquise Goodwin 37 7.5% 18 300 1 3 5.2%

