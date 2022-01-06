Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney has 69 catches (124 targets) and a team-high 929 receiving yards (58.1 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
- Mooney has been the target of 25.1% (124 total) of his team's 494 passing attempts this season.
- Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.3% of the time while running the football 47.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Against the Vikings, Mooney has averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 17.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Mooney has caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 272.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Vikings' defense is 24th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Mooney put together a 69-yard performance against the Giants last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Mooney has 17 catches (on 29 targets) for 189 yards and one touchdown, averaging 63.0 yards per game.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
124
25.1%
69
929
4
10
17.2%
Cole Kmet
88
17.8%
56
564
0
12
20.7%
Allen Robinson II
62
12.6%
36
388
1
4
6.9%
Marquise Goodwin
37
7.5%
18
300
1
3
5.2%
