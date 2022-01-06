In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Darrel Williams for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Empower Field at Mile High.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 137 carries for a team-high 541 rushing yards (33.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

He's also caught 44 passes for 422 yards (26.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 402 times this season, and he's carried 137 of those attempts (34.1%).

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Denver

Against the Broncos, Williams' 9.8 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups are 31.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Williams has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Broncos.

Williams will go up against a Broncos squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

The Chiefs are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Bengals, Williams carried the ball 14 times for 88 yards (6.3 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.

He also hauled in three passes for 19 yards.

Over his last three games, Williams has 155 rushing yards (51.7 per game) on 30 carries with two touchdowns.

He has added six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 137 34.1% 541 6 28 38.9% 3.9 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 29.6% 517 4 12 16.7% 4.3 Patrick Mahomes II 57 14.2% 327 2 13 18.1% 5.7 Derrick Gore 44 10.9% 226 2 8 11.1% 5.1

