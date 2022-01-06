Skip to main content
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Darrel Williams for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Empower Field at Mile High.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 137 carries for a team-high 541 rushing yards (33.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 44 passes for 422 yards (26.4 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 402 times this season, and he's carried 137 of those attempts (34.1%).
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Against the Broncos, Williams' 9.8 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups are 31.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Williams has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Broncos.
  • Williams will go up against a Broncos squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Chiefs are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Bengals, Williams carried the ball 14 times for 88 yards (6.3 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He also hauled in three passes for 19 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Williams has 155 rushing yards (51.7 per game) on 30 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He has added six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

137

34.1%

541

6

28

38.9%

3.9

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

29.6%

517

4

12

16.7%

4.3

Patrick Mahomes II

57

14.2%

327

2

13

18.1%

5.7

Derrick Gore

44

10.9%

226

2

8

11.1%

5.1

