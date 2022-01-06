Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has 137 carries for a team-high 541 rushing yards (33.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
- He's also caught 44 passes for 422 yards (26.4 per game) with two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 402 times this season, and he's carried 137 of those attempts (34.1%).
- The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Against the Broncos, Williams' 9.8 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups are 31.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Williams has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Broncos.
- Williams will go up against a Broncos squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
- The Chiefs are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Bengals, Williams carried the ball 14 times for 88 yards (6.3 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
- He also hauled in three passes for 19 yards.
- Over his last three games, Williams has 155 rushing yards (51.7 per game) on 30 carries with two touchdowns.
- He has added six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
137
34.1%
541
6
28
38.9%
3.9
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
29.6%
517
4
12
16.7%
4.3
Patrick Mahomes II
57
14.2%
327
2
13
18.1%
5.7
Derrick Gore
44
10.9%
226
2
8
11.1%
5.1
