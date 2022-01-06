Skip to main content
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

There will be player prop bet markets available for Darrell Henderson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West foes at SoFi Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has 688 yards on 149 carries (43.0 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 29 passes for 176 yards (11.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 149, or 37.9%, of his team's 393 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.4% of the time while running the ball 40.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Henderson's 36.8 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the 49ers are 2.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In five games versus the 49ers Henderson has not run for a touchdown.
  • The 49ers allow 106.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the 49ers have given up 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Henderson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Ravens.
  • Henderson has 40 rushing yards on seven attempts (13.3 yards per carry) over his last three games.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

149

37.9%

688

5

24

31.6%

4.6

Sony Michel

187

47.6%

802

4

41

53.9%

4.3

Robert Woods

8

2.0%

46

1

2

2.6%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

32

8.1%

43

0

7

9.2%

1.3

