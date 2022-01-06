There will be player prop bet markets available for Darrell Henderson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West foes at SoFi Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has 688 yards on 149 carries (43.0 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 29 passes for 176 yards (11.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has handled 149, or 37.9%, of his team's 393 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.4% of the time while running the ball 40.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Henderson's 36.8 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the 49ers are 2.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In five games versus the 49ers Henderson has not run for a touchdown.

The 49ers allow 106.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.

This year the 49ers have given up 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Henderson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Ravens.

Henderson has 40 rushing yards on seven attempts (13.3 yards per carry) over his last three games.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 149 37.9% 688 5 24 31.6% 4.6 Sony Michel 187 47.6% 802 4 41 53.9% 4.3 Robert Woods 8 2.0% 46 1 2 2.6% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 8.1% 43 0 7 9.2% 1.3

