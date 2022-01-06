Skip to main content
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Darren Waller has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller's stat line reveals 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 40.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 84 times.
  • So far this season, 14.2% of the 591 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
  • Waller has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Waller has averaged 59.8 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 2.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Waller, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • This week Waller will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.6 yards allowed per game).
  • With 25 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Waller did not record a catch in last week's game against the Colts.
  • Waller's zero receptions have led to 0 yards (0.0 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted times.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

Bryan Edwards

54

9.1%

30

508

3

7

10.1%

