Darren Waller has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller's stat line reveals 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 40.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 84 times.

So far this season, 14.2% of the 591 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.

Waller has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waller's matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Waller has averaged 59.8 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 2.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Waller, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

This week Waller will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.6 yards allowed per game).

With 25 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Waller did not record a catch in last week's game against the Colts.

Waller's zero receptions have led to 0 yards (0.0 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted times.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3% Bryan Edwards 54 9.1% 30 508 3 7 10.1%

Powered By Data Skrive