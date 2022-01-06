Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waller's stat line reveals 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 40.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 84 times.
- So far this season, 14.2% of the 591 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
- Waller has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Waller has averaged 59.8 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 2.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Waller, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- This week Waller will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.6 yards allowed per game).
- With 25 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Waller did not record a catch in last week's game against the Colts.
- Waller's zero receptions have led to 0 yards (0.0 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted times.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
84
14.2%
53
643
2
11
15.9%
Hunter Renfrow
123
20.8%
99
1025
7
21
30.4%
Zay Jones
62
10.5%
42
519
1
3
4.3%
Bryan Edwards
54
9.1%
30
508
3
7
10.1%
