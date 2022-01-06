Davante Adams has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Adams and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams' team-leading 1,498 receiving yards (93.6 per game) have come via 117 receptions (162 targets), and he has 11 touchdowns.

So far this season, 29.0% of the 558 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.

With 27 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 24.8% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Adams is averaging 55.6 receiving yards per game in 11 career matchups against the Lions, 10.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).

In 11 matchups with the Lions, Adams has had a TD catch five times, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 255.6 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Adams caught 11 passes for 136 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 14 times.

Adams has added 27 receptions for 294 yards and four touchdowns over his last three outings. He's been targeted 34 times, producing 98.0 yards per game.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3% Aaron Jones 65 11.6% 52 391 6 15 13.8%

