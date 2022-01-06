Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams' team-leading 1,498 receiving yards (93.6 per game) have come via 117 receptions (162 targets), and he has 11 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 29.0% of the 558 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.
- With 27 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 24.8% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Adams is averaging 55.6 receiving yards per game in 11 career matchups against the Lions, 10.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
- In 11 matchups with the Lions, Adams has had a TD catch five times, including multiple scores in one game.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The 255.6 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Lions have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Adams caught 11 passes for 136 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 14 times.
- Adams has added 27 receptions for 294 yards and four touchdowns over his last three outings. He's been targeted 34 times, producing 98.0 yards per game.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
162
29.0%
117
1498
11
27
24.8%
Allen Lazard
54
9.7%
35
438
6
12
11.0%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
54
9.7%
26
430
3
8
7.3%
Aaron Jones
65
11.6%
52
391
6
15
13.8%
