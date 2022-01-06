Before David Johnson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Johnson and the Houston Texans (4-12) square off against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has run for 200 yards on 62 carries (12.5 ypg).

He has tacked on 29 catches for 217 yards (13.6 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 399 times this season, and he's carried 62 of those attempts (15.5%).

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.2% of the time while running the football 43.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his three career matchups against them, Johnson has averaged 53 rushing yards against the Titans, 35.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson, in three matchups versus the Titans, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 85.9 yards per game.

Johnson and the Texans will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.

Over his last three outings, Johnson has rushed for 24 yards on six carries (8.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Johnson 62 15.5% 200 0 7 14.3% 3.2 Rex Burkhead 110 27.6% 403 3 14 28.6% 3.7 Royce Freeman 56 - 169 0 6 - 3.0 Tyrod Taylor 19 4.8% 151 3 4 8.2% 7.9

