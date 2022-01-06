David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Montgomery's team-high 777 rushing yards (48.6 per game) have come on 205 carries, with seven touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 40 catches for 294 yards (18.4 per game).
- He has received 205 of his team's 450 carries this season (45.6%).
- The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his five career matchups against the Vikings, Montgomery averaged 74.4 rushing yards per game, 5.9 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of five games against the Vikings Montgomery has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- The Vikings give up 133.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.
- The Vikings have conceded 15 rushing touchdowns, 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Giants, Montgomery carried the ball 22 times for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- Montgomery also added 17 yards on two receptions.
- Montgomery has rushed for 169 yards on 61 carries (56.3 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground in his last three games.
- He also has 14 receptions for 101 yards (33.7 per game).
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
205
45.6%
777
7
42
51.9%
3.8
Khalil Herbert
99
22.0%
422
2
8
9.9%
4.3
Justin Fields
72
16.0%
420
2
9
11.1%
5.8
Damien Williams
40
8.9%
164
2
8
9.9%
4.1
