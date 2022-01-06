There will be player prop bets available for David Montgomery before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Montgomery's Chicago Bears (6-10) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Montgomery's team-high 777 rushing yards (48.6 per game) have come on 205 carries, with seven touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 40 catches for 294 yards (18.4 per game).

He has received 205 of his team's 450 carries this season (45.6%).

The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his five career matchups against the Vikings, Montgomery averaged 74.4 rushing yards per game, 5.9 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of five games against the Vikings Montgomery has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The Vikings give up 133.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.

The Vikings have conceded 15 rushing touchdowns, 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Giants, Montgomery carried the ball 22 times for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Montgomery also added 17 yards on two receptions.

Montgomery has rushed for 169 yards on 61 carries (56.3 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground in his last three games.

He also has 14 receptions for 101 yards (33.7 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 205 45.6% 777 7 42 51.9% 3.8 Khalil Herbert 99 22.0% 422 2 8 9.9% 4.3 Justin Fields 72 16.0% 420 2 9 11.1% 5.8 Damien Williams 40 8.9% 164 2 8 9.9% 4.1

