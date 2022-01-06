Skip to main content
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

There will be player prop bets available for David Montgomery before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Montgomery's Chicago Bears (6-10) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Montgomery's team-high 777 rushing yards (48.6 per game) have come on 205 carries, with seven touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 40 catches for 294 yards (18.4 per game).
  • He has received 205 of his team's 450 carries this season (45.6%).
  • The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Montgomery's matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In his five career matchups against the Vikings, Montgomery averaged 74.4 rushing yards per game, 5.9 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of five games against the Vikings Montgomery has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • The Vikings give up 133.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Vikings have conceded 15 rushing touchdowns, 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Giants, Montgomery carried the ball 22 times for 64 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • Montgomery also added 17 yards on two receptions.
  • Montgomery has rushed for 169 yards on 61 carries (56.3 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground in his last three games.
  • He also has 14 receptions for 101 yards (33.7 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

205

45.6%

777

7

42

51.9%

3.8

Khalil Herbert

99

22.0%

422

2

8

9.9%

4.3

Justin Fields

72

16.0%

420

2

9

11.1%

5.8

Damien Williams

40

8.9%

164

2

8

9.9%

4.1

