David Njoku Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

David Njoku will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Njoku and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Njoku has caught 34 passes on 51 targets for 464 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 29.0 yards per game.
  • Njoku has been the target of 51 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.
  • Njoku (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.1% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while running the football 47.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Njoku has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups, 5.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Njoku, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 270.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Steelers, Njoku was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 28 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Njoku's 11 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 57 yards (19.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Njoku's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

David Njoku

51

10.3%

34

464

4

8

15.1%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

54

10.9%

31

559

3

2

3.8%

Jarvis Landry

79

15.9%

46

495

1

9

17.0%

Austin Hooper

61

12.3%

38

345

3

11

20.8%

