David Njoku Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
David Njoku Prop Bet Odds
David Njoku Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Njoku has caught 34 passes on 51 targets for 464 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 29.0 yards per game.
- Njoku has been the target of 51 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.
- Njoku (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.1% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while running the football 47.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Njoku has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups, 5.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Njoku, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 270.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Bengals have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Steelers, Njoku was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 28 yards and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Njoku's 11 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 57 yards (19.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Njoku's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
David Njoku
51
10.3%
34
464
4
8
15.1%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
54
10.9%
31
559
3
2
3.8%
Jarvis Landry
79
15.9%
46
495
1
9
17.0%
Austin Hooper
61
12.3%
38
345
3
11
20.8%
