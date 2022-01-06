David Njoku will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Njoku and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Prop Bet Odds

David Njoku Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Njoku has caught 34 passes on 51 targets for 464 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 29.0 yards per game.

Njoku has been the target of 51 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.

Njoku (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.1% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while running the football 47.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Njoku has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups, 5.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Njoku, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 270.1 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Steelers, Njoku was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 28 yards and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Njoku's 11 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 57 yards (19.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Njoku's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1% Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% Austin Hooper 61 12.3% 38 345 3 11 20.8%

