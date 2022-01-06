Skip to main content
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Davis Mills, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Mills and the Houston Texans (4-12) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Mills has recorded 2,363 passing yards (147.7 yards per game) while going 240-for-361 (66.5% completion percentage) and throwing 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He also has 32 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 2.0 yards per game.
  • The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Mills accounts for 26.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 361 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Mills' zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans are 219.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.
  • The 261.5 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Titans have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Mills went 21-for-32 (65.6%) for 163 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • In his last three games, Mills has thrown for 626 yards (208.7 per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes (61-of-89), with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

130

25.3%

87

1011

6

10

20.4%

Nico Collins

53

10.3%

30

379

1

6

12.2%

Chris Conley

37

7.2%

22

323

2

1

2.0%

