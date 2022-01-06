Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Davis Mills, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Mills and the Houston Texans (4-12) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Mills has recorded 2,363 passing yards (147.7 yards per game) while going 240-for-361 (66.5% completion percentage) and throwing 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He also has 32 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 2.0 yards per game.

The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Mills accounts for 26.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 361 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Mills' zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans are 219.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.

The 261.5 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Mills went 21-for-32 (65.6%) for 163 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

In his last three games, Mills has thrown for 626 yards (208.7 per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes (61-of-89), with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 130 25.3% 87 1011 6 10 20.4% Nico Collins 53 10.3% 30 379 1 6 12.2% Chris Conley 37 7.2% 22 323 2 1 2.0%

