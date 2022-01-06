Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Mills has recorded 2,363 passing yards (147.7 yards per game) while going 240-for-361 (66.5% completion percentage) and throwing 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He also has 32 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 2.0 yards per game.
- The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
- Mills accounts for 26.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 361 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mills' matchup with the Titans.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Mills' zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans are 219.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.
- The 261.5 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Titans have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Mills went 21-for-32 (65.6%) for 163 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
- In his last three games, Mills has thrown for 626 yards (208.7 per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes (61-of-89), with five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
130
25.3%
87
1011
6
10
20.4%
Nico Collins
53
10.3%
30
379
1
6
12.2%
Chris Conley
37
7.2%
22
323
2
1
2.0%
Powered By Data Skrive