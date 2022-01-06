Before Dawson Knox hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC East rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Knox and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) meet the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has put together a 538-yard season so far (33.6 yards per game) with nine touchdowns, reeling in 46 passes on 66 targets.

Knox has been the target of 10.8% (66 total) of his team's 609 passing attempts this season.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

Knox's 11 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Jets are 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Knox, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Jets are giving up 276.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have conceded 26 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Knox did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Falcons.

Knox has tacked on 49 yards on six grabs and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 10 times and put up 16.3 receiving yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 66 10.8% 46 538 9 17 14.7% Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6%

