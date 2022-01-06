Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox has put together a 538-yard season so far (33.6 yards per game) with nine touchdowns, reeling in 46 passes on 66 targets.
- Knox has been the target of 10.8% (66 total) of his team's 609 passing attempts this season.
- With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Jets.
Matchup vs. New York
- Knox's 11 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Jets are 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Knox, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Jets are giving up 276.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets have conceded 26 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Knox did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Falcons.
- Knox has tacked on 49 yards on six grabs and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 10 times and put up 16.3 receiving yards per game.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
66
10.8%
46
538
9
17
14.7%
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
Powered By Data Skrive