Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for DeAndre Carter, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-10) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter has put up a 296-yard season so far (18.5 yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 43 targets.

So far this season, 8.1% of the 532 passes thrown by his team have gone Carter's way.

Carter (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 3.9% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

Carter's 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Giants are 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Carter has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Giants.

The Giants have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 245.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

Carter did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Eagles.

During his last three games, Carter has three catches (on five targets) for 17 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per game.

Carter's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Carter 43 8.1% 24 296 3 2 3.9% Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8%

