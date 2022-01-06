Skip to main content
DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for DeAndre Carter, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-10) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter has put up a 296-yard season so far (18.5 yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 43 targets.
  • So far this season, 8.1% of the 532 passes thrown by his team have gone Carter's way.
  • Carter (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 3.9% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Carter's 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Giants are 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Carter has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Giants.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 245.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Carter did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Eagles.
  • During his last three games, Carter has three catches (on five targets) for 17 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per game.

Carter's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Carter

43

8.1%

24

296

3

2

3.9%

Terry McLaurin

124

23.3%

73

960

5

9

17.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.0%

43

397

2

3

5.9%

Adam Humphries

60

11.3%

40

380

0

4

7.8%

Powered By Data Skrive