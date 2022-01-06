In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Deebo Samuel and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel has been targeted 115 times and has 73 catches, leading the 49ers with 1,310 yards (81.9 ypg) while scoring six touchdowns this season.

Samuel has been the target of 115 of his team's 481 passing attempts this season, or 23.9% of the target share.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Samuel is averaging 69 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Rams, 3.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).

In five matchups versus the Rams, Samuel has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The Rams have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 258.5 yards per game through the air.

At 0.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Texans last week, Samuel was targeted six times and racked up 63 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Samuel has 16 catches on 22 targets for 282 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 94.0 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.9% 30 296 1 5 8.5%

