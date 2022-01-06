Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel has been targeted 115 times and has 73 catches, leading the 49ers with 1,310 yards (81.9 ypg) while scoring six touchdowns this season.
- Samuel has been the target of 115 of his team's 481 passing attempts this season, or 23.9% of the target share.
- Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Samuel is averaging 69 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Rams, 3.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).
- In five matchups versus the Rams, Samuel has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The Rams have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 258.5 yards per game through the air.
- At 0.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Texans last week, Samuel was targeted six times and racked up 63 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Samuel has 16 catches on 22 targets for 282 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 94.0 yards per game.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
115
23.9%
73
1310
6
8
13.6%
George Kittle
87
18.1%
66
900
6
8
13.6%
Brandon Aiyuk
77
16.0%
50
719
5
10
16.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.9%
30
296
1
5
8.5%
