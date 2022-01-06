Skip to main content
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

There will be player prop bet markets available for Derek Carr ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Allegiant Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr has thrown for 4,618 yards (288.6 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 109 rushing yards on 39 carries, averaging 6.8 yards per game.
  • The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the football 39.1% of the time.
  • Carr has thrown 69 passes in the red zone this season, 51.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Carr averages 205.3 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Chargers, 75.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carr threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those contests against the Chargers, while throwing a touchdown pass in seven games.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers give up per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Colts, Carr went 24-for-31 (77.4 percent) for 255 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • In his last three games, Carr has thrown for 692 yards (230.7 per game) while completing 73.4% of his passes (69-of-94), with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

