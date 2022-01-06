There will be player prop bet markets available for Derek Carr ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Allegiant Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has thrown for 4,618 yards (288.6 ypg) to lead Las Vegas, completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He also has 109 rushing yards on 39 carries, averaging 6.8 yards per game.

The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the football 39.1% of the time.

Carr has thrown 69 passes in the red zone this season, 51.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Carr averages 205.3 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Chargers, 75.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carr threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those contests against the Chargers, while throwing a touchdown pass in seven games.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers give up per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Colts, Carr went 24-for-31 (77.4 percent) for 255 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

In his last three games, Carr has thrown for 692 yards (230.7 per game) while completing 73.4% of his passes (69-of-94), with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3%

