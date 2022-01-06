Skip to main content
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Before Devin Singletary hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Singletary's Buffalo Bills (10-6) hit the field against the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Singletary has a team-high 782 rushing yards (48.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 38 passes for 204 yards (12.8 per game).
  • He has handled 169, or 39.5%, of his team's 428 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Singletary's 34.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Jets are 32.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Singletary, in five matchups versus the Jets, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 136.3 yards per game.
  • Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's worst defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (27).

Recent Performances

  • Singletary put together a 110-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Falcons, carrying the ball 23 times (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Singletary has 235 yards on 57 carries (78.3 ypg) with four rushing touchdowns in his last three games.
  • He also has 49 receiving yards (16.3 per game) on six catches.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devin Singletary

169

39.5%

782

6

32

33.7%

4.6

Josh Allen

117

27.3%

700

6

28

29.5%

6.0

Zack Moss

91

21.3%

337

4

25

26.3%

3.7

Matt Breida

26

6.1%

125

1

3

3.2%

4.8

