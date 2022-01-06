Before Devin Singletary hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Singletary's Buffalo Bills (10-6) hit the field against the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary has a team-high 782 rushing yards (48.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

And he has caught 38 passes for 204 yards (12.8 per game).

He has handled 169, or 39.5%, of his team's 428 rushing attempts this season.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

Singletary's 34.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Jets are 32.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Singletary, in five matchups versus the Jets, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Jets have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 136.3 yards per game.

Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's worst defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (27).

Recent Performances

Singletary put together a 110-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Falcons, carrying the ball 23 times (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

Singletary has 235 yards on 57 carries (78.3 ypg) with four rushing touchdowns in his last three games.

He also has 49 receiving yards (16.3 per game) on six catches.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 169 39.5% 782 6 32 33.7% 4.6 Josh Allen 117 27.3% 700 6 28 29.5% 6.0 Zack Moss 91 21.3% 337 4 25 26.3% 3.7 Matt Breida 26 6.1% 125 1 3 3.2% 4.8

