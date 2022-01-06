Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Singletary has a team-high 782 rushing yards (48.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- And he has caught 38 passes for 204 yards (12.8 per game).
- He has handled 169, or 39.5%, of his team's 428 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Singletary's matchup with the Jets.
Matchup vs. New York
- Singletary's 34.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Jets are 32.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Singletary, in five matchups versus the Jets, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Jets have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 136.3 yards per game.
- Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's worst defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (27).
Recent Performances
- Singletary put together a 110-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Falcons, carrying the ball 23 times (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Singletary has 235 yards on 57 carries (78.3 ypg) with four rushing touchdowns in his last three games.
- He also has 49 receiving yards (16.3 per game) on six catches.
Singletary's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devin Singletary
169
39.5%
782
6
32
33.7%
4.6
Josh Allen
117
27.3%
700
6
28
29.5%
6.0
Zack Moss
91
21.3%
337
4
25
26.3%
3.7
Matt Breida
26
6.1%
125
1
3
3.2%
4.8
Powered By Data Skrive