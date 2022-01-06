In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Devonta Freeman for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Freeman's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has run for 555 yards on 128 carries (34.7 yards per game), with five touchdowns on the ground this year.

He has added 32 catches for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 128, or 26.6%, of his team's 481 rushing attempts this season.

The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Against the Steelers, Freeman's 42 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 10.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman, in two matchups versus the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The Steelers have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, giving up 139.6 yards per game.

This season the Steelers are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

Freeman put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 5.4 yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Freeman has rushed for 115 yards on 26 carries (38.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 128 26.6% 555 5 14 22.2% 4.3 Lamar Jackson 133 27.7% 767 2 16 25.4% 5.8 Latavius Murray 103 21.4% 351 5 20 31.7% 3.4 Tyler Huntley 35 7.3% 222 2 3 4.8% 6.3

