In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Devonta Smith for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Smith has 61 catches on 100 targets, with a team-high 875 receiving yards (54.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

Smith has been the target of 100 of his team's 460 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Smith put up 28 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys, 28.0 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.

The 259.9 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have conceded 22 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Smith was targeted six times, totaling 54 yards on three receptions (averaging 18 yards per grab).

In his last three games, Smith has collected 174 yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 58.0 yards per game, on 18 targets.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 100 21.7% 61 875 5 8 13.8% Dallas Goedert 76 16.5% 56 830 4 6 10.3% Quez Watkins 55 12.0% 38 563 0 7 12.1% Jalen Reagor 54 11.7% 31 280 2 5 8.6%

