Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Smith has 61 catches on 100 targets, with a team-high 875 receiving yards (54.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Smith has been the target of 100 of his team's 460 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Cowboys.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Smith put up 28 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys, 28.0 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.
- The 259.9 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys have conceded 22 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Smith was targeted six times, totaling 54 yards on three receptions (averaging 18 yards per grab).
- In his last three games, Smith has collected 174 yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 58.0 yards per game, on 18 targets.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
100
21.7%
61
875
5
8
13.8%
Dallas Goedert
76
16.5%
56
830
4
6
10.3%
Quez Watkins
55
12.0%
38
563
0
7
12.1%
Jalen Reagor
54
11.7%
31
280
2
5
8.6%
Powered By Data Skrive