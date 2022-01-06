Skip to main content
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Devonta Smith for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Smith has 61 catches on 100 targets, with a team-high 875 receiving yards (54.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • Smith has been the target of 100 of his team's 460 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Smith put up 28 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys, 28.0 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • The 259.9 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have conceded 22 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Smith was targeted six times, totaling 54 yards on three receptions (averaging 18 yards per grab).
  • In his last three games, Smith has collected 174 yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 58.0 yards per game, on 18 targets.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

100

21.7%

61

875

5

8

13.8%

Dallas Goedert

76

16.5%

56

830

4

6

10.3%

Quez Watkins

55

12.0%

38

563

0

7

12.1%

Jalen Reagor

54

11.7%

31

280

2

5

8.6%

