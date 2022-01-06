Skip to main content
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

There will be player prop bets available for Devontae Booker before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Booker and the New York Giants (4-12) take on the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Booker has churned out a team-high 579 rushing yards (36.2 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 38 catches for 256 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 137 of his team's 394 carries this season (34.8%).
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Over his two career matchups against the Football Team, Booker averaged 28 rushing yards per game, 7.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Booker has not run for a touchdown against the Football Team.
  • Booker will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 105.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
  • Booker and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Booker ran for 46 yards on 18 carries.
  • Over his last three games, Booker has 147 rushing yards on 32 carries (49.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Booker's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devontae Booker

137

34.8%

579

2

15

33.3%

4.2

Saquon Barkley

151

38.3%

563

2

11

24.4%

3.7

Daniel Jones

62

15.7%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.1%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

