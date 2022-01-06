There will be player prop bets available for Devontae Booker before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Booker and the New York Giants (4-12) take on the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Booker has churned out a team-high 579 rushing yards (36.2 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 38 catches for 256 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 137 of his team's 394 carries this season (34.8%).

The Giants have thrown the football in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Washington

Over his two career matchups against the Football Team, Booker averaged 28 rushing yards per game, 7.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Booker has not run for a touchdown against the Football Team.

Booker will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 105.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.

Booker and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Booker ran for 46 yards on 18 carries.

Over his last three games, Booker has 147 rushing yards on 32 carries (49.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 137 34.8% 579 2 15 33.3% 4.2 Saquon Barkley 151 38.3% 563 2 11 24.4% 3.7 Daniel Jones 62 15.7% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.1% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

