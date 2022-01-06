Skip to main content
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

There will be player prop betting options available for Diontae Johnson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson's 1,110 receiving yards (69.4 per game) are a team high. He has 100 catches (159 targets) and eight touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 25.6% (159 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.
  • Johnson (19 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.9% of the time while running the ball 38.1% of the time.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his five matchups against the Ravens, Johnson's 47.6 receiving yards average is 25.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
  • Johnson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Ravens once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Johnson was targeted 15 times and totaled 31 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Johnson has put up 120 yards over his last three games (40.0 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 29 targets.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Najee Harris

90

14.5%

70

440

3

14

15.1%

