Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson's 1,110 receiving yards (69.4 per game) are a team high. He has 100 catches (159 targets) and eight touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 25.6% (159 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.
- Johnson (19 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.9% of the time while running the ball 38.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Ravens.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his five matchups against the Ravens, Johnson's 47.6 receiving yards average is 25.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).
- Johnson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Ravens once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Johnson was targeted 15 times and totaled 31 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Johnson has put up 120 yards over his last three games (40.0 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 29 targets.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
Najee Harris
90
14.5%
70
440
3
14
15.1%
Powered By Data Skrive