There will be player prop betting options available for Diontae Johnson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson's 1,110 receiving yards (69.4 per game) are a team high. He has 100 catches (159 targets) and eight touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 25.6% (159 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.

Johnson (19 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.9% of the time while running the ball 38.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his five matchups against the Ravens, Johnson's 47.6 receiving yards average is 25.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).

Johnson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Ravens once, and had multiple TDs in that game.

The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Johnson was targeted 15 times and totaled 31 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Johnson has put up 120 yards over his last three games (40.0 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 29 targets.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4% Najee Harris 90 14.5% 70 440 3 14 15.1%

