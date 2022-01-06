Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Donovan Peoples-Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Browns (7-9) play the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Peoples-Jones has 31 catches (on 54 targets) and leads the Browns with 559 receiving yards (34.9 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Peoples-Jones has been the target of 54 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 10.9% of the target share.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Peoples-Jones has been on the receiving end of 3.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Peoples-Jones has averaged 47.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 3.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Peoples-Jones, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 270.1 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Steelers, Peoples-Jones was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 76 yards (25.3 yards per catch).

Over his last three games, Peoples-Jones has 129 receiving yards on eight receptions (19 targets), averaging 43.0 yards per game.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1% Austin Hooper 61 12.3% 38 345 3 11 20.8%

