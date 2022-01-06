Skip to main content
Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Donovan Peoples-Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Browns (7-9) play the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Peoples-Jones has 31 catches (on 54 targets) and leads the Browns with 559 receiving yards (34.9 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • Peoples-Jones has been the target of 54 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 10.9% of the target share.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Peoples-Jones has been on the receiving end of 3.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Peoples-Jones has averaged 47.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 3.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Peoples-Jones, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 270.1 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Steelers, Peoples-Jones was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 76 yards (25.3 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three games, Peoples-Jones has 129 receiving yards on eight receptions (19 targets), averaging 43.0 yards per game.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

54

10.9%

31

559

3

2

3.8%

Jarvis Landry

79

15.9%

46

495

1

9

17.0%

David Njoku

51

10.3%

34

464

4

8

15.1%

Austin Hooper

61

12.3%

38

345

3

11

20.8%

