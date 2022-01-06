There will be player prop bet markets available for Dontrell Hilliard ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Hilliard and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hilliard has rushed for 293 yards (32.6 per game) on 47 carries with two touchdowns.

And he has caught 18 passes for 86 yards (9.6 per game).

His team has run the ball 519 times this season, and he's carried 47 of those attempts (9.1%).

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the ball 50.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hilliard's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

Hilliard's 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans are 21.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games versus the Texans Hilliard has not rushed for a touchdown.

Conceding 143.4 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the worst run defense in the NFL.

The Titans are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (25 this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Dolphins, Hilliard racked up 45 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.6 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

He also hauled in three passes for 33 yards.

Over his last three games, Hilliard has collected 114 yards (38.0 per game) on 22 carries with one touchdown.

He has added 37 receiving yards on nine catches (12.3 yards per game).

Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dontrell Hilliard 47 9.1% 293 2 3 3.8% 6.2 Derrick Henry 219 42.2% 937 10 32 41.0% 4.3 D'Onta Foreman 112 21.6% 497 3 19 24.4% 4.4 Ryan Tannehill 53 10.2% 272 7 14 17.9% 5.1

Powered By Data Skrive