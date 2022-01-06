Dontrell Hilliard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds
Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hilliard has rushed for 293 yards (32.6 per game) on 47 carries with two touchdowns.
- And he has caught 18 passes for 86 yards (9.6 per game).
- His team has run the ball 519 times this season, and he's carried 47 of those attempts (9.1%).
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the ball 50.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Hilliard's 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans are 21.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three games versus the Texans Hilliard has not rushed for a touchdown.
- Conceding 143.4 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the worst run defense in the NFL.
- The Titans are up against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (25 this season).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Dolphins, Hilliard racked up 45 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.6 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- He also hauled in three passes for 33 yards.
- Over his last three games, Hilliard has collected 114 yards (38.0 per game) on 22 carries with one touchdown.
- He has added 37 receiving yards on nine catches (12.3 yards per game).
Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dontrell Hilliard
47
9.1%
293
2
3
3.8%
6.2
Derrick Henry
219
42.2%
937
10
32
41.0%
4.3
D'Onta Foreman
112
21.6%
497
3
19
24.4%
4.4
Ryan Tannehill
53
10.2%
272
7
14
17.9%
5.1
