Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Elijah Mitchell has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (9-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has rushed 186 times for a team-high 878 yards (54.9 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • And he has added 19 catches for 137 yards (8.6 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has handled 186, or 39.7%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his one career matchup against them, Mitchell finished with 91 rushing yards against the Rams, 16.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Rams.
  • The Rams give up 101.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Rams are ranked 23rd in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Texans, Mitchell racked up 119 yards on 21 carries (averaging 5.7 yards per carry).
  • He tacked on two receptions for 11 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Mitchell has racked up 21 carries for 119 yards (39.7 per game).
  • He has added two catches for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

186

39.7%

878

5

19

34.5%

4.7

Deebo Samuel

51

10.9%

320

7

12

21.8%

6.3

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

16.9%

294

2

9

16.4%

3.7

Trey Lance

38

8.1%

168

1

4

7.3%

4.4

