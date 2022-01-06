Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has rushed 186 times for a team-high 878 yards (54.9 per game), with five touchdowns.
- And he has added 19 catches for 137 yards (8.6 per game) and one receiving TD.
- He has handled 186, or 39.7%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his one career matchup against them, Mitchell finished with 91 rushing yards against the Rams, 16.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Rams.
- The Rams give up 101.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Rams are ranked 23rd in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Texans, Mitchell racked up 119 yards on 21 carries (averaging 5.7 yards per carry).
- He tacked on two receptions for 11 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Mitchell has racked up 21 carries for 119 yards (39.7 per game).
- He has added two catches for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one receiving touchdown.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
186
39.7%
878
5
19
34.5%
4.7
Deebo Samuel
51
10.9%
320
7
12
21.8%
6.3
Jeff Wilson Jr.
79
16.9%
294
2
9
16.4%
3.7
Trey Lance
38
8.1%
168
1
4
7.3%
4.4
