Elijah Mitchell has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (9-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has rushed 186 times for a team-high 878 yards (54.9 per game), with five touchdowns.

And he has added 19 catches for 137 yards (8.6 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has handled 186, or 39.7%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his one career matchup against them, Mitchell finished with 91 rushing yards against the Rams, 16.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Rams.

The Rams give up 101.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

This year the Rams are ranked 23rd in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Texans, Mitchell racked up 119 yards on 21 carries (averaging 5.7 yards per carry).

He tacked on two receptions for 11 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

In his last three games, Mitchell has racked up 21 carries for 119 yards (39.7 per game).

He has added two catches for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 186 39.7% 878 5 19 34.5% 4.7 Deebo Samuel 51 10.9% 320 7 12 21.8% 6.3 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 16.9% 294 2 9 16.4% 3.7 Trey Lance 38 8.1% 168 1 4 7.3% 4.4

