Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Emmanuel Sanders, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) play the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has caught 42 passes on 72 targets for 626 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 39.1 yards per game.
  • Sanders has been the target of 11.8% (72 total) of his team's 609 passing attempts this season.
  • Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Jets, Sanders has averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 1.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Jets.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets are giving up 276.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have allowed 26 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Sanders did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Falcons.
  • During his last three games, Sanders racked up two catches on four targets and averaged 6.7 receiving yards.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.8%

42

626

4

10

8.6%

Stefon Diggs

150

24.6%

94

1144

9

32

27.6%

Cole Beasley

107

17.6%

78

662

1

13

11.2%

Dawson Knox

66

10.8%

46

538

9

17

14.7%

