Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has caught 42 passes on 72 targets for 626 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 39.1 yards per game.
- Sanders has been the target of 11.8% (72 total) of his team's 609 passing attempts this season.
- Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Jets, Sanders has averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 1.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Jets.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets are giving up 276.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets have allowed 26 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Sanders did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Falcons.
- During his last three games, Sanders racked up two catches on four targets and averaged 6.7 receiving yards.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Dawson Knox
66
10.8%
46
538
9
17
14.7%
