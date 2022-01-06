Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Emmanuel Sanders, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) play the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has caught 42 passes on 72 targets for 626 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 39.1 yards per game.

Sanders has been the target of 11.8% (72 total) of his team's 609 passing attempts this season.

Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Sanders has averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 1.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Jets.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets are giving up 276.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have allowed 26 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Sanders did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Falcons.

During his last three games, Sanders racked up two catches on four targets and averaged 6.7 receiving yards.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6% Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Dawson Knox 66 10.8% 46 538 9 17 14.7%

Powered By Data Skrive