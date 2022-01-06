Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds
Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Engram has 45 receptions (68 targets) for 404 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 25.3 yards per game.
- Engram has been the target of 68 of his team's 562 passing attempts this season, or 12.1% of the target share.
- Engram (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Engram's 31.5 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Football Team are 2.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In eight matchups versus the Football Team, Engram has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- This week Engram will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (276.1 yards allowed per game).
- With 33 passing TDs allowed this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Engram hauled in one pass for 12 yards while being targeted two times.
- In his last three games, Engram has collected 62 yards on nine catches with one touchdown, averaging 20.7 yards per game on 12 targets.
Engram's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Evan Engram
68
12.1%
45
404
3
4
6.7%
Kenny Golladay
71
12.6%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Kadarius Toney
57
10.1%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.4%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
