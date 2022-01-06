Skip to main content
Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Evan Engram ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Engram and the New York Giants (4-12) take on the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Engram has 45 receptions (68 targets) for 404 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 25.3 yards per game.
  • Engram has been the target of 68 of his team's 562 passing attempts this season, or 12.1% of the target share.
  • Engram (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Engram's 31.5 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Football Team are 2.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In eight matchups versus the Football Team, Engram has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • This week Engram will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (276.1 yards allowed per game).
  • With 33 passing TDs allowed this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Engram hauled in one pass for 12 yards while being targeted two times.
  • In his last three games, Engram has collected 62 yards on nine catches with one touchdown, averaging 20.7 yards per game on 12 targets.

Engram's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Evan Engram

68

12.1%

45

404

3

4

6.7%

Kenny Golladay

71

12.6%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.1%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.4%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

Powered By Data Skrive