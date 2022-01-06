Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Evan Engram ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Engram and the New York Giants (4-12) take on the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Engram has 45 receptions (68 targets) for 404 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 25.3 yards per game.

Engram has been the target of 68 of his team's 562 passing attempts this season, or 12.1% of the target share.

Engram (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Washington

Engram's 31.5 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Football Team are 2.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In eight matchups versus the Football Team, Engram has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

This week Engram will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (276.1 yards allowed per game).

With 33 passing TDs allowed this year, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Engram hauled in one pass for 12 yards while being targeted two times.

In his last three games, Engram has collected 62 yards on nine catches with one touchdown, averaging 20.7 yards per game on 12 targets.

Engram's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

