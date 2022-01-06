Skip to main content
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Ezekiel Elliott will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dallas' top rusher, Elliott, has carried the ball 219 times for 915 yards (57.2 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 46 passes for 284 yards (17.8 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • He has received 219 of his team's 441 carries this season (49.7%).
  • The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Elliott averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Eagles, 41.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In three of nine games versus the Eagles Elliott has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
  • Elliott will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 103.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Eagles are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Elliott ran for 16 yards on nine carries.
  • He tacked on 14 yards on one reeption.
  • In his last three games, Elliott has taken 34 carries for 105 yards (35.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He also has 39 receiving yards on five catches (13.0 yards per game) and one touchdown.
Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

219

49.7%

915

10

34

50.0%

4.2

Tony Pollard

130

29.5%

719

2

15

22.1%

5.5

Dak Prescott

48

10.9%

146

1

16

23.5%

3.0

Corey Clement

26

5.9%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

