Ezekiel Elliott will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dallas' top rusher, Elliott, has carried the ball 219 times for 915 yards (57.2 per game), with 10 touchdowns.

He's also caught 46 passes for 284 yards (17.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

He has received 219 of his team's 441 carries this season (49.7%).

The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Elliott averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Eagles, 41.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In three of nine games versus the Eagles Elliott has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those three games.

Elliott will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 103.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

This year the Eagles are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Elliott ran for 16 yards on nine carries.

He tacked on 14 yards on one reeption.

In his last three games, Elliott has taken 34 carries for 105 yards (35.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has 39 receiving yards on five catches (13.0 yards per game) and one touchdown. .

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 219 49.7% 915 10 34 50.0% 4.2 Tony Pollard 130 29.5% 719 2 15 22.1% 5.5 Dak Prescott 48 10.9% 146 1 16 23.5% 3.0 Corey Clement 26 5.9% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

