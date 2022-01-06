Skip to main content
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

George Kittle has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle's 66 grabs have turned into 900 yards (56.3 ypg) and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 87 times.
  • Kittle has been the target of 18.1% (87 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Kittle has averaged 87 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups, 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Rams are allowing 258.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (0.9 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Texans, Kittle was targeted two times, totaling 29 yards on one reception (averaging 29 yards per catch).
  • Kittle has also tacked on nine receptions for 143 yards over his last three games. He's been targeted 11 times, producing 47.7 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.9%

30

296

1

5

8.5%

