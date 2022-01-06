George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle's 66 grabs have turned into 900 yards (56.3 ypg) and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 87 times.
- Kittle has been the target of 18.1% (87 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Kittle has averaged 87 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups, 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Rams are allowing 258.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (0.9 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Kittle was targeted two times, totaling 29 yards on one reception (averaging 29 yards per catch).
- Kittle has also tacked on nine receptions for 143 yards over his last three games. He's been targeted 11 times, producing 47.7 yards per game.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
87
18.1%
66
900
6
8
13.6%
Deebo Samuel
115
23.9%
73
1310
6
8
13.6%
Brandon Aiyuk
77
16.0%
50
719
5
10
16.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.9%
30
296
1
5
8.5%
