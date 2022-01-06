George Kittle has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle's 66 grabs have turned into 900 yards (56.3 ypg) and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 87 times.

Kittle has been the target of 18.1% (87 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Kittle has averaged 87 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups, 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Rams are allowing 258.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (0.9 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Kittle was targeted two times, totaling 29 yards on one reception (averaging 29 yards per catch).

Kittle has also tacked on nine receptions for 143 yards over his last three games. He's been targeted 11 times, producing 47.7 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.9% 30 296 1 5 8.5%

