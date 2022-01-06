Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 14 games this season.
- So far this season, 76.9% of Alabama's games (10/13) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to average 80.4 points per game, 27.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 28.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.7 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 50.8, 1.7 points fewer than Monday's total of 52.5 .
- The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 9.4 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
- This season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 8-5 in their 13 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 19.8 more points per game (39.0) than the Crimson Tide surrender (19.2).
- Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.2 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (298.9).
- In games that Georgia piles up more than 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Alabama is 8-5-0 this season.
- The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Alabama's games this season have hit the over five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).
- The Crimson Tide average 41.4 points per game, 31.8 more than the Bulldogs give up (9.6).
- When Alabama records more than 9.6 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide average 494.1 yards per game, 234.3 more yards than the 259.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team amasses more than 259.8 yards.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
39.0
Avg. Points Scored
41.4
9.6
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
494.1
259.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
16
Giveaways
11
19
Takeaways
20