Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights

The Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC) will face each other in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 76.9% of Alabama's games (10/13) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 80.4 points per game, 27.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 28.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.7 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 50.8, 1.7 points fewer than Monday's total of 52.5 .

The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 9.4 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 8-5 in their 13 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Bulldogs rack up 19.8 more points per game (39.0) than the Crimson Tide surrender (19.2).

Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.2 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (298.9).

In games that Georgia piles up more than 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 8-5-0 this season.

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this season have hit the over five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).

The Crimson Tide average 41.4 points per game, 31.8 more than the Bulldogs give up (9.6).

When Alabama records more than 9.6 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide average 494.1 yards per game, 234.3 more yards than the 259.8 the Bulldogs allow.

Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team amasses more than 259.8 yards.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).

